Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.66. 209,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 455,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

