Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,563,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Evans purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

