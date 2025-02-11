Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2025

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,563,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Evans purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Earnings History for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.