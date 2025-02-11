Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.66. 23,600,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 72,023,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna increased their target price on Plug Power from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Plug Power by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 879,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 152,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.