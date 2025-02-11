Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of RAVE opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.59. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.36.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 21.80%.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
