Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34, Zacks reports. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 73.20% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.02. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

