Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.0 million-$890.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.2 million.

NYSE ST traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. 2,054,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,830. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

