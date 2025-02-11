Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.35 and last traded at $110.59, with a volume of 409380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $176.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.6907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

