Single Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 87,195 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 87,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

