Social Media Stocks To Consider – February 11th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, Expedia Group, and HubSpot are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are publicly-traded companies that primarily operate within the social media industry, including platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat. These stocks represent ownership in companies that generate revenue from advertising, user data, and other monetization strategies through their online social networking services. Investors track social media stocks for their potential growth in user base, engagement levels, and advertising opportunities within the digital landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $122.55. 25,809,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,367. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,452,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.78 and its 200-day moving average is $161.36. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HUBS stock traded down $21.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $784.18. 280,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,196. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $811.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,902.36, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $730.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Further Reading