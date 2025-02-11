Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 5,053 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,751.92. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 257.91% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

