Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Ken Rizvi Acquires 3,600 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,614.50. The trade was a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of SYNA traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $115.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Synaptics by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
