Top Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – February 10th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir Technologies, Invesco QQQ, and Meta Platforms are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to stocks of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These companies are well-established, have a strong market presence, and are considered relatively stable compared to smaller companies. Investors often view large cap stocks as a more conservative investment option with potential for steady growth and dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.81. 159,963,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,568,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.04. 58,503,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,956,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.27 and a 200 day moving average of $304.55.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.56. 79,086,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,483,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of 608.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $6.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $529.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,893,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,838,398. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $521.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.90.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $716.77. 9,233,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,748,690. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.09. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $725.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

