Top Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 11th

Lipella Pharmaceuticals, TeraWulf, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology, Lottery.com, Plug Power, IN8bio, and Opendoor Technologies are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are small-cap, speculative stocks that typically trade at a low price, often under $5 per share, and have a market capitalization of under $300 million. They are considered highly risky investments due to their volatility and potential for manipulation, and are often traded over the counter (OTC) or on the pink sheets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

Shares of LIPO stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,503,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,352. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIPO

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,901,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,818,004. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,884,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,592,813. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHAT

Lottery.com (LTRY)

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

LTRY stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 38,460,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,265,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Lottery.com has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTRY

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 43,210,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,821,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

IN8bio (INAB)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

NASDAQ INAB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 216,615,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,044. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.05. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INAB

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of Opendoor Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,840,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,175,582. The company has a market cap of $997.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.93. Opendoor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

See Also