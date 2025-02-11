Top Virtual Reality Stocks To Research – February 11th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, GameStop, Best Buy, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are investments in companies that develop and provide products, services, or technologies related to virtual reality (VR) technology. These stocks typically involve companies that are engaged in creating VR hardware, software, content, or applications, and may offer shareholders exposure to the growing market and potential profitability of the VR industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $721.51. 7,797,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,568,972. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $725.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $629.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.95.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,941,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.32.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.82 and a beta of -0.11.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.22. 107,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,220. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.20 and a 200-day moving average of $219.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51.

