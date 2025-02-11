trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Get trivago alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRVG

trivago Stock Up 10.0 %

TRVG opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $339.19 million, a PE ratio of -485.00 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in trivago stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.41% of trivago as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.