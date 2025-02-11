Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 143,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 59,522 shares.The stock last traded at $198.83 and had previously closed at $197.60.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.35 and a 200 day moving average of $201.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAW. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

