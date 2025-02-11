Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $299.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $243.35 and a one year high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $449.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

