Vaxart Enters Modification No. 5 to ATI-RRPV Project Award Agreement

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) announced on February 7, 2025, that the company has entered into Modification No. 5 to the ATI-RRPV Project Award Agreement with Advanced Technology International, the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle’s Consortium Management Firm funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The modification entails an increase in the total funding allotted to the Phase 2b comparative study, known as the Trial, evaluating Vaxart’s oral pill COVID-19 vaccine candidate against an mRNA vaccine comparator approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The total funding available for payment has been raised to approximately $240.1 million, reflecting an increase of about $105.9 million.

Furthermore, the modified agreement specifies that the next phase of the Trial will focus on comparing the efficacy and safety of Vaxart’s KP.2 oral vaccine candidate against an mRNA comparator directed at KP.2, involving 10,000 participants. The company is currently awaiting approval from BARDA to commence dosing in the Trial.

The Modification document, which outlines the updated agreement, has been filed as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated into the SEC filing for reference.

Investors are recommended to exercise caution as forward-looking statements within the report describe the Company’s expectations associated with clinical and regulatory development plans, funding timelines, and trial objectives. Such statements could be impacted by various risks and uncertainties outlined in Vaxart’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company has committed to providing updates, as applicable, in compliance with legal requirements.

This concludes the report on the recent developments in Vaxart’s agreement modification related to its ATI-RRPV Project Award.

