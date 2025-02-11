Vihan Sharma Sells 39,845 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.37. 439,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,437.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $39.07.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RAMP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 62.6% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.