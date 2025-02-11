Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 870 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after purchasing an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,597 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.26 and its 200-day moving average is $495.90. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

