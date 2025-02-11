Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.71%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

