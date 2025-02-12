122,267 Shares in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Acquired by Fortress Financial Solutions LLC

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Manhattan Bridge Capital comprises 1.0% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 441.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 119,595 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $14,758,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.88%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

