2,495 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 7.4 %

BATS:EFV opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.