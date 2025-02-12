340 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 225.3% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 35,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

