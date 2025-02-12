AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

ELUXY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 939. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.23.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

