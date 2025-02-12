Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 109,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,137. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

