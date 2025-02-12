Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 109,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,137. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $17.55.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.