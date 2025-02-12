abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 212,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,708. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

