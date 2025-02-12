Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:ACP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,545. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
