AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.12. 6,125,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,983,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. The trade was a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.