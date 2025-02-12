Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the January 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,724. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.13. Ajinomoto has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.02%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.