Alaska Permanent Capital Management Acquires 28,452 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.