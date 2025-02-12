Alaska Wealth Advisors Purchases 10,757 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.9% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

