AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

