Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $228.16 and last traded at $229.51. Approximately 9,851,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 34,448,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,743,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,303,171,000 after acquiring an additional 391,337 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 156,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

