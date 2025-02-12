ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of AMSSY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 339. The company has a market capitalization of $820.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. ams-OSRAM has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Analysts expect that ams-OSRAM will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.