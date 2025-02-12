ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANA Stock Performance

Shares of ALNPY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. ANA has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

