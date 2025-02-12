Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/3/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.33. The stock had a trading volume of 780,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $149.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 700.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

