Analyzing Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) & Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eshallgo and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Custom Truck One Source 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Custom Truck One Source has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Custom Truck One Source’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Custom Truck One Source is more favorable than Eshallgo.

This table compares Eshallgo and Custom Truck One Source”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.38 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Custom Truck One Source $1.80 billion 0.67 $50.71 million ($0.16) -32.44

Custom Truck One Source has higher revenue and earnings than Eshallgo.

Profitability

This table compares Eshallgo and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A Custom Truck One Source -2.22% -4.57% -1.15%

Summary

Custom Truck One Source beats Eshallgo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eshallgo

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). The ERS segment owns new and used specialty equipment, including truck-mounted aerial lifts, cranes, service trucks, dump trucks, trailers, digger derricks, and other machinery and equipment. The TES segment offers new equipment for sale to be used for end-markets, which can be modified to meet customers specific needs. The APS segment provides truck and equipment maintenance and repair services; and rents and sells specialized tools, including stringing blocks, insulated hot stick, and rigging equipment, as well as sale of specialized aftermarket parts. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

