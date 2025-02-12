Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 35.84%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:ARI opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 46.13, a quick ratio of 46.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -108.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARI. StockNews.com raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.