AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61, Zacks reports. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. AppLovin updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP traded up $5.07 on Wednesday, hitting $380.32. 8,503,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,089. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.52. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $417.64. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 115.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.27, for a total transaction of $203,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,508.68. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,991 shares of company stock worth $267,640,144 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

