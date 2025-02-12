Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 1,469,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 188,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Trading Up 50.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

