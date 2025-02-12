Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,469,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 989% from the average daily volume of 134,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

