Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64, Zacks reports.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.14. The company had a trading volume of 838,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,285. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.