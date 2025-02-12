Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.36%. Aspen Aerogels updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.180-0.000 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,444,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,350. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $966.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,179.18 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

