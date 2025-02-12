Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Announces Earnings Results

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Astera Labs updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.280-0.290 EPS.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. Astera Labs has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $147.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALAB. Citigroup began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,863 shares in the company, valued at $53,681,402.50. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 197,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $17,857,351.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,455.48. This trade represents a 96.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 846,452 shares of company stock valued at $86,427,256.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

