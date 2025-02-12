Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Up 0.6 %

ATLKY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 70,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,714. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

