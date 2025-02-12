Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Sells 836 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.