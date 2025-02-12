Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,297,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,966,000 after purchasing an additional 65,785 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 251,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

