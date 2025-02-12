Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $266,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

