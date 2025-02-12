Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Aumann Price Performance

Aumann stock remained flat at $11.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. Aumann has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

