Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Aumann Price Performance
Aumann stock remained flat at $11.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. Aumann has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.
About Aumann
